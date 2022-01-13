Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:20:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The energy cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 5.12 billion in 2016 to USD 15.18 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The energy cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 5.12 billion in 2016 to USD 15.18 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The factors driving the growth of the market include the rise in aging infrastructure, need for new, real-time data access, and analytical capabilities among the energy & utilities enterprises.

Reporting and analytics segment is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period

The reporting and analytics solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for cloud-based reporting and analytics is increasing among the energy and utilities sector, due to the increasing need for improved decision-making, optimizing internal business processes, increasing operational efficiencies, and gaining competitive advantage in the market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Energy Cloud Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The managed services segment in the energy cloud market is estimated to have the highest growth during the forecast period, as it helps the enterprises to focus on core business functions and provide a competitive edge in the market. These services offer enhanced the customer experience by addressing all queries related to the deployment of applications.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate, while North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. A surge in growth is anticipated, owing to technological advancements, along with mandatory regulations imposed by government and regulatory entities. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the energy cloud market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of enterprises, strong technical skills, and higher adoption of advanced cloud solutions & services are the major factors for the largest share of North America.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments & subsegments gathered through the secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry personnel. The breakup of profiles of primary discussion participants are given below:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 (16%), Tier-2 (32%), and Tier-3 (52%) companies

• By Designation: C-level (41 %), Director Level (35 %), and Others (24 %)

• By Region: North America (46 %), Europe (30 %), APAC (15 %), and RoW (9 %)

Research Coverage

The global energy cloud market has been segmented on the basis of solutions, services, service models, organization sizes, deployment models, and regions. The various types of analysis covered in the study include energy cloud ecosystem, value chain analysis, competitive landscaping, and market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the energy cloud market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market & the subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities.

3. This report helps stakeholders better understand the competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

2.1 INTRODUCTION 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 19

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 19

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 20

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 21

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries 21

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 22

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 24

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 25

2.5 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS 26

