Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:18:42 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Middle East cyber security market size is expected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2017 to USD 22.14 billion by 2022, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The Middle East cyber security market size is expected to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2017 to USD 22.14 billion by 2022, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The Middle East cyber security is driven by various factors, such as need to mitigate IT security risks and threats including malwares, ransomwares, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), along with a rising enterprise mobility trend across organizations. However, the high cost of innovation and budget constraints of organizations limit the growth of the market.

"The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Organizations are rapidly expanding their partnership networks to deploy such cyber securityt solutions across the Middle East region. Thus, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108033

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Middle East Cyber Security Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"The network security segment to play a significant role over the forecast period"

The network security segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to an increasing use of wireless networks across enterprises and its vulnerability towards threats and attacks on complex network architectures. Moreover, the emergence of state-of-the-art integrated wireless network security solutions has further increased its adoption across organizations.

"Qatar is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

Qatar is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing awarness and adoption of cyber security solutions and services, need to safeguard smart grid devices, and developing IoT-based smart cities. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is expected to have the largest market size in during the forecast period. The country is one of the largest producers and exporters of total petroleum products. Hence, the need to safeguard the associated industrial contol systems and infrastructure from cyber-attacks and threats to ensure incessant optimal opeartions proliferates the demand for advanced cyber security solutions in Saudi Arabia.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108033

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Middle East Cyber Security Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In-depth interviews were conducted with the CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Middle East cyber security marketplace.

 By company type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 25%

 By designation: C-Level: 60%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 15%

Research Coverage

The report provides a picture of cyber security solutions and its associated services across different verticals and countries in the Middle East region. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as solutions, services, security types, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and countries. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles; Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis; recent developments; and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Middle East cyber security market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 20

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 20

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 21

1.4 CURRENCY & PRICING 21

1.5 LIMITATIONS 21

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 21

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 22

2.1 SECONDARY DATA 23

2.1.1 KEY DATA POINTS TAKEN FROM SECONDARY SOURCES 23

2.2 PRIMARY DATA 23

2.2.1 KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES 24

2.2.1.1 Key industry insights 25

2.2.1.2 Breakdown of primaries 25

2.3 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 26

2.3.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 26

2.3.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 27

2.4 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 28

2.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 29

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Middle East Cyber Security Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.