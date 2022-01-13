Helium Market Consumption Sales By Type, Product Specifications, Research Methodology, Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:16:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Helium Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Helium Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to "Global Helium Market By Application, By Type, By, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" helium market is forecast to surpass $ 8.2 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for helium across different applications such as hospitality and semiconductor industries. Moreover, players operating in the global helium market are increasingly focusing on exploration activities to augment availability of helium gas, as all current available reserves are likely to fulfil the demand until 2030. Additionally, growing electronics sector, especially in countries like China, Japan and South Korea, is further anticipated to steer growth in the global helium market in the coming years. Few of the major players operating in global helium market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, LINDE AG, Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Iwatani Corporation, Gulf Cryo, Messer Group, Qatargas Operating Company Limited and Global Gases. "Global Helium Market By Application, By Type, By, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of helium in global market:

•Helium Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Application (MRI & NMR, Semiconductors & Optic Fibers, Ballooning, Leak Detection & Others), By Type (Gaseous & Liquid), By Distribution (Bulk, Packaged & Onsite), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

