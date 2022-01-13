South America Marine Engines Market According to latest research on focusing on Leading Manufacturers

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:17:08 / Comserve Inc. / -- South America Marine Engines Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on South America Marine Engines Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to "South America Marine Engines Market By Type, By Application, By Engine Power Rating, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" marine engines market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023. Factors such as growing demand for marine engines in both commercial and industrial sectors and growing seaborne trade activities is pushing demand for marine engines across South America. Moreover, rising merger & acquisition activities in South America marine engines market is further anticipated to positively influence the market in the coming years. Additionally, growing demand for vessels and oil tankers across South America would drive the demand for marine engines during the forecast period. Few of the major players operating in the South America marine engines market include Wärtsilä Corporation, MAN SE, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. Ltd., Volvo Penta, and Brunswick Corporation (Mercury Marine Inc). "South America Marine Engines Market By Type, By Application, By Engine Power Rating, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" discusses the following aspects of marine engines market in South America:

•Marine Engines Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Main Propulsion, & Auxiliary Engine), By Application (Commercial, Defense, etc), By Engine Power Rating (<750KW, 751-4000KW, 4001-8000KW, & >8000 KW), By Country

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with marine engines distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Marine Engines Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

5. South America Marine Engines Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application (Commercial, Defense and Others)

5.2.2. By Type (Main Propulsion and Auxiliary Engine)

5.2.3. By Engine Power Rating (Up to 750 kW, 751-4000 kW, 4001-8000 kW, and Above 8000 kW)

5.2.4. By Country

5.3. South America Marine Engines Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Application

5.3.2. By Type

5.3.3. By Engine Power Rating

5.3.4. By Country

5.3.4.1. Brazil Marine Engines Market Outlook

5.3.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.4.1.1.1. By Value

5.3.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.4.1.2.1. By Application

5.3.4.1.2.2. By Type

5.3.4.1.2.3. By Engine Power Rating

5.3.4.2. Venezuela Marine Engines Market Outlook

5.3.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.4.2.1.1. By Value

5.3.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.4.2.2.1. By Application

5.3.4.2.2.2. By Type

5.3.4.2.2.3. By Engine Power Rating

5.3.4.3. Argentina Marine Engines Market Outlook

5.3.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.4.3.1.1. By Value

5.3.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.4.3.2.1. By Application

5.3.4.3.2.2. By Type

5.3.4.3.2.3. By Engine Power Rating

6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Drivers

6.2. Challenges

7. Market Trends & Developments

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. Wartsila Corporation

8.1.2. MAN SE

8.1.3. Hyundai Heavy Industries

8.1.4. Rolls Royce Holdings Plc.

8.1.5. Caterpillar Inc.

8.1.6. General Electric

8.1.7. Cummins Inc.

8.1.8. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.1.9. Volvo Penta

8.1.

