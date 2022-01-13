Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market : By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:17:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to "Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market, By End Use, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023" diesel gensets market is forecast to surpass $ 500 million by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increase in number of infrastructure projects, growing electricity demand and favorable government initiated schemes such as, Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, which has resulted in increasing demand for diesel gensets across the country. Moreover, rising focus on energy efficiency is further expected to positively influence Saudi Arabia diesel gensets market in the coming years. Few of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia diesel gensets include Perkins Engines Company Limited, Cummins Inc, Jubaili Bros, Kohler SDMO, Caterpillar Inc., MTU Onsite Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Dossan Infracore Co. Ltd., Atlas Copco and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. "Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market, By End Use, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023" discusses the following aspects of diesel gensets market in Saudi Arabia:

• Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage and Very High Voltage), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct and GOEM)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with diesel gensets distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase

4.3. Future Purchase Planning

5. Saudi Arabia Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Rating (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage & Very High Voltage)

5.2.2. By End Use (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)

5.2.2.1. Industrial (Oil & Gas, Construction & Real Estate, Water Treatment, Metal & Mining, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceuticals and Others)

5.2.2.2. Commercial (IT/ITES, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Education, Telecom and Others

5.2.3. By Region (Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province & Rest of Saudi Arabia)

5.2.4. By Sales Channel (Direct or GOEM)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Rating

5.3.2. By End Use

5.3.3. By Region

6. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage (5-75 kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By End User

6.2.2. By Region

6.3. Product Benchmarking

7. Saudi Arabia Medium Voltage (75.1-350 kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End Use

7.2.2. By Region

7.3. Product Benchmarking

8. Saudi Arabia High Voltage (350.1-750 kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use

8.2.2. By Region

8.3. Product Benchmarking

9. Saudi Arabia Very High Voltage (Above 750 kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use

9.2.2. By Region

9.3. Product Benchmarking

