Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

"A research report on Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

According to "Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market By Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 - 2023" solid oxide fuel cells market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% by 2023. Growth in the market can be attributed to rising focus on research & development for making electricity generation economical coupled with growing demand for energy efficient power generation among different end users. Additionally, various public-private partnerships have been undertaken to promote the use of solid oxide fuel cells, which is further expected to positively influence Europe SOFC market during the forecast period. Few of the major players operating in Europe solid oxide fuel cells market include: LG Fuel Cell Systems Inc., Fuel Cell Energy, SOLIDpower Group, and Hexis AG. "Europe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market By Type, By Application, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013 - 2023" discusses the following aspects of solid oxide fuel cells market in Europe:

•Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Tubular & Planar), By Application (Stationary, Transportation, & Portable), By Country (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, & Others)

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with solid oxide fuel cells distributor, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global SOFC Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Power Generation

5. Europe SOFC Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Power Generation

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

5.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Country

6. Europe Countries SOFC Market Outlook

6.1. Germany SOFC Market Outlook

6.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.1.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

6.1.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

6.2. United Kingdom SOFC Market Outlook

6.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.1.1. By Value

6.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

6.2.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

6.3. France SOFC Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

6.3.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

6.4. Russia SOFC Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1. By Value

6.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

6.4.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

6.5. Italy SOFC Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.5.1.1. By Value

6.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.5.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

6.5.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

7. Market Dynamics

8. Market Trends & Developments

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. LG Fuel Cell Systems Inc.

9.2. Fuel Cell Energy

9.3. SOLIDpower Group

9.4. Hexis AG

