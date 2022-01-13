Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:13:41 / Comserve Inc. / -- The perimeter intrusion detection systems market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2016 to USD 5.82 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The perimeter intrusion detection systems market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.12 billion in 2016 to USD 5.82 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The perimeter intrusion detection systems market is driven by factors such as increasing risk of terrorism and infiltration, increasing government regulations on perimeter security, and significant reduction in manpower cost offered by these systems. However, false alarm rate limits the growth of the perimeter intrusion detection systems market.

"The services subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The services subsegment of solution segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The services subsegment has been further divided categorized into system integration & consulting, managed services, maintenance & support, and risk assessment & analysis. The organizations are rapidly deploying perimeter intrusion detection systems across the world due to the increasing risks of terrorism and infiltration. Thus, the services subsegment has evolved to ensure efficient deployment, integration, upgrade, and functioning of perimeter intrusion detection systems. These services also help set up perimeter intrusion detection systems to address clients' specific security requirements, assessing the effectiveness of the current security program in a way feasible for them.

"Latin America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

Latin America includes countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, and others, which are rapidly deploying perimeter intrusion detection systems solutions. The countries in this region are also continuously upgrading their technologies to effectively counter perimeter intrusion threats. The North American region is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for perimeter intrusion detection systems solutions providers in 2016. This is due to the high focus on innovation and technology adoption, especially in the developed economies of North America.

In-depth interviews were conducted with the CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the perimeter intrusion detection systems marketplace.

 By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

 By designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

 By region: North America: 39%, Europe: 31%, APAC: 17%, and RoW: 13%

Research Coverage:

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the perimeter intrusion detection systems market with their company profiles; Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis; recent developments; and key market strategies. The research report segments the perimeter intrusion detection systems market by solution (sensors and services), deployment type, industry vertical, and region.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The perimeter intrusion detection systems market has been segmented by solution (sensors and services), deployment type, vertical, and region. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the perimeter intrusion detection systems market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across the end-use industries and regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help the stakeholders better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their position in business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.1 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 15

1.5 LIMITATIONS 15

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 15

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 16

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 17

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 17

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 18

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 18

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 19

