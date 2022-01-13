Network Forensics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:11:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- The network forensics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.25 billion in 2016 to USD 2.69 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.



The network forensics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.25 billion in 2016 to USD 2.69 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The network forensics market is driven by factors, such as increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, including ransomware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs); increased sophistication in attacking/hacking techniques; and need of government regulations and regulatory compliances. However, lack of skilled network forensics investigators may restrict the network forensics market growth.

Managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Organizations are continuously deploying managed services to support network security solutions for securing their networks and endpoints. Thus, the managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment is projected to have the largest market size in 2016.

Data center security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The data center security segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the organizations have increased their spending on network security solution for data security. Furthermore, network security is projected to have the largest market share in 2016, as more and more companies are adopting network forensics solutions to secure their network resources.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific (APAC) includes emerging economies, such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India, which are rapidly deploying network forensics solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in various verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2016.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the network forensics market.

 By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 20%, Tier 3: 25%

 By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 25%, Others: 15%

 By Region: North America: 10%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 40%, RoW: 30%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the network forensics solutions and associated services across different verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as solutions, services, application areas, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall network forensics market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

