Affective Computing Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global affective computing market to increase from USD 12.20 billion in 2016 to USD 53.98 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. The market is escalating rapidly, owing to rising digitization and continuous advancements in the field of cognitive science and computer science that are shaping the way for a new technology. However, the cost incurred in making affective computing systems is more and the tangible return on investment is low, thereby posing a major restraining factor for the market's growth.

Touchless technology is expected to dominate the affective computing technology market by the end of the forecast period

The affective computing market is segregated into touch-based and touchless technologies. Touch-based technology recorded for the largest market share during the initial phase of the growth period. However, due to rising technological advancements, the touchless technology is expected to dominate the market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

APAC offers prospective growth opportunities. The major factors affecting the growth in the APAC region include smart technology initiatives growing demand for wearable devices, and rising investments in security infrastructure. Moreover, the APAC countries have witnessed tremendous traction, in terms of technological innovations, including facial feature extractions, gesture recognition, and speech recognition, coupled with the growing adoption of neural analytical solutions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments & subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. Break-up of profile of primary participants is as follows:

 By Company type – Tier 1- 56%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 24%

 By Designation – C-Level- 72% and Manager Level- 28%

 By Region – North America- 58%, Europe- 22%, and APAC- 20%

Research Coverage:

The affective computing market is segmented by technology, which includes touch-based and touchless technologies. Affective computing software is further segmented into speech recognition, gesture recognition, facial feature extraction, analytics software, and enterprise software. Affective computing hardware is categorized into sensors, cameras, storage device, processors, and others (inclduing touch point/screen/display, radio/antenna, and microphone/speaker). Segmentation on the basis of verticals include academia & research, media & entertainment, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, Information Technology (IT) & telecom, retail & e-commerce, automotive, and Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI). The regional analysis includes the study of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of World (RoW).

Reasons to buy the report

The report will help the market leaders or new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the market into various segments, covering this market comprehensively. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the segments.

2. This report will help in the better understanding of the competitors and there is a separate section on competitive landscape, including mergers & acquisitions, integrations & expansions, and partnerships among market vendors.

3. The report helps in understanding the overall growth of the market, key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

