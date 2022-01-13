Vendor Comparison in Identity and Access Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:06:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Vendor Comparison in Identity and Access Management Market The vendor comparison report on Identity and Access Management (IAM) based on MNM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering IAM solutions.



Vendor Comparison in Identity and Access Management Market The vendor comparison report on Identity and Access Management (IAM) based on MNM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering IAM solutions. The 25 key vendors in IAM were analyzed on the basis of their product offerings and business strategies. The vendors were shortlisted based on their solution capabilities, technology innovations, industry coverage, viability, breadth of product offering, and others.

The report will help the stakeholders such as IAM solution vendors, cyber security vendors, cloud service providers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and other channel partners, to make business strategies and decisions on the deployment of IAM solutions.

MarketsandMarkets defines IAM as a business security framework that manages digital identities scattered both inside and outside the enterprises. IAM solutions manage the access to information and applications across enterprises by considering security and risks associated with it. These solutions facilitate enterprises to create, store, delete, and maintain user identities and their related access permissions, automatically. Thus, it enables individuals to access the right resources at the right time.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



INTRODUCTION

• ABOUT THE DOCUMENT

• MARKET DEFINITION

• STAKEHOLDERS

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

MNM DIVE OVERVIEW

• DIVE EVALUATION CRITERIA

• VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA

• VENDORS EVALUATED

MNM VOICE: IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT

• IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT: A FRAMEWORK THAT GRANTS THE RIGHT ACCESS TO THE RIGHT PERSON AT THE RIGHT TIME FOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY RESOURCES

• IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT: BEST PRACTICES

IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT: VENDOR COMPARISON

• MNM DIVE VENDOR COMPARISON SCORECARD

• MNM VIEW

VENDOR PROFILES

(Business Overview, Products & Services, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, MnM View)*

• AVATIER CORPORATION

• BETA SYSTEMS

• BITIUM, INC.

• CA TECHNOLOGIES

• CENTRIFY CORPORATION

• COVISINT CORPORATION

