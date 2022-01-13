Vendor Comparison in Disaster Recovery Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:04:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- The vendor comparison report on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), based on the MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering Disaster Recovery (DR) services.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The vendor comparison report on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), based on the MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering Disaster Recovery (DR) services. The top 25 vendors of DRaaS were analyzed on the basis of their service offerings and business strategies. The vendors were shortlisted based on their service capabilities, technology innovations, industry coverage, viability, and breadth of service offerings.

The report helps stakeholders, such as DRaaS vendors, technology partners, system integrators, consultants, distributors, and value-added resellers, to make business strategies & decisions on the deployment of DR services.

MarketsandMarkets defines DRaaS as the protection and replication of company's data on physical or virtual servers to ensure business continuity in the event of manmade or natural disasters. DRaaS combines various service capabilities, such as cloud-to-cloud recovery, flexible deployment, cloud replication, and mobile backup. It is extremely useful for the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the large enterprises that lack the expertise and are unaware of the benefits of cloud-based DR.

Vendor Inclusion Criteria

We have selected 25 vendors for the evaluation, based on their breadth of service offerings and robust business strategies. The focus of our vendor evaluation was on the service they offer in the DRaaS market. A comprehensive list of all the vendors in this market was created through a service mapping strategy and MarketsandMarkets analysis. Based on their capabilities, innovations, and breadth of service offerings, vendors were shortlisted. Our selected vendor mix includes top 25 DRaaS vendors, selected based on the above-given parameters.

