Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:04:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- The vendor comparison report on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), based on the MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering Disaster Recovery (DR) services.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The vendor comparison report on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), based on the MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering Disaster Recovery (DR) services. The top 25 vendors of DRaaS were analyzed on the basis of their service offerings and business strategies. The vendors were shortlisted based on their service capabilities, technology innovations, industry coverage, viability, and breadth of service offerings.
The report helps stakeholders, such as DRaaS vendors, technology partners, system integrators, consultants, distributors, and value-added resellers, to make business strategies & decisions on the deployment of DR services.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108071
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Vendor Comparison in Disaster Recovery Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)
MarketsandMarkets defines DRaaS as the protection and replication of company's data on physical or virtual servers to ensure business continuity in the event of manmade or natural disasters. DRaaS combines various service capabilities, such as cloud-to-cloud recovery, flexible deployment, cloud replication, and mobile backup. It is extremely useful for the Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the large enterprises that lack the expertise and are unaware of the benefits of cloud-based DR.
Vendor Inclusion Criteria
We have selected 25 vendors for the evaluation, based on their breadth of service offerings and robust business strategies. The focus of our vendor evaluation was on the service they offer in the DRaaS market. A comprehensive list of all the vendors in this market was created through a service mapping strategy and MarketsandMarkets analysis. Based on their capabilities, innovations, and breadth of service offerings, vendors were shortlisted. Our selected vendor mix includes top 25 DRaaS vendors, selected based on the above-given parameters.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108071
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Vendor Comparison in Disaster Recovery Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
• ABOUT THE DOCUMENT
• MARKET DEFINITION
• STAKEHOLDERS
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
MNM DIVE OVERVIEW
• DIVE EVALUATION CRITERIA
• VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA
• VENDORS EVALUATED
MNM VOICE: DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE
• DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE: A VITAL COMPONENT OF BUSINESS CONTINUITY ACHIEVED THROUGH DEFINED RECOVERY POINT OBJECTIVE AND RECOVERY TIME OBJECTIVE
• DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE: BEST PRACTICES
DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE: VENDOR COMPARISON
• MNM DIVE VENDOR COMPARISON SCORECARD
• MNM VIEW
VENDOR PROFILES
• ACRONIS INTERNATIONAL GMBH
• AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
• AXCIENT, INC.
• BLUELOCK, LLC
• CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS LTD
• CENTURYLINK, INC.
• CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
• DATTO, INC.
• EVOLVE IP, LLC
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Vendor Comparison in Disaster Recovery Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.