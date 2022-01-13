Remote Asset Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 07:02:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- The remote asset management market size is expected to grow from USD 8.82 billion in 2016 to USD 26.99 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1%.
With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.
The remote asset management market size is expected to grow from USD 8.82 billion in 2016 to USD 26.99 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The major drivers for the upsurge in demand for the remote asset management market include increasing IoT adoption for efficient asset management and declining cost of IoT components leading to a cost-effective remote asset management solution deployment. The surveillance and security solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key functionalities of this solution include intrusion detection, access control systems, asset tracking, asset recovery, real-time monitoring, real-time notifications, and others.
Connected logistics and fleet management is estimated to have the largest market share
The connected logistics and fleet management is expected to have the largest market share in 2016 and estimated to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period. Connected logistics and fleet management is all about integrating advanced technologies with the existing transportation and logistics infrastructure, delivering real-time online information about reminder & alerts for vehicle maintenance, driver's live performance and feedback, fleet/vehicle status (moving/stopped/idle), engine status, engine diagnostics, delivery status, delay status, and others. Asset tracking, monitoring, and management would help supply chain managers to locate, check status, fleet data, routing, scheduling, driver behavior, diagnostic, and others.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108077
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Remote Asset Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)
North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to have the largest market share. It is likely to benefit from its technological advancements followed by robust internet infrastructure, widespread adoption of new technology, and the presence of strong domestic solution providers. This all has contributed to the shift towards smart infrastructure from conventional infrastructure. The need for better operational efficiency and business process at a low operating cost is expected to drive continuous growth in the remote asset management market. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is estimated to surpass Europe in terms of remote asset management solutions deployment in the near future. This is due to the high demand for IoT technology deployment by the end-users in this region.
Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108077
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Remote Asset Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry personnel. The break-up profiles of primary discussion participants are given below:
• By Company Type: Tier-1 (35%), Tier-2 (45%), and Tier-3 (20%)
• By Designation: C-Level (35%), Manager Level (25%), and Others (40%)
• By Region: North America (10%), Europe (20%), APAC (40%), and the Rest of World (RoW) (30%)
Research Coverage
The global remote asset management market has been segmented on the basis of components (solution, application and, service), applications, and regions. A detailed analysis of the regions has been done to provide insights into the potential future business opportunities in different regions. In addition to this, product portfolio analysis strategic benchmarking is one of the other MarketsandMarkets analysis included in the report.
Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the remote asset management market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments, across different regions.
2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
3. This report will help the stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 16
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16
1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 17
1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17
1.4 CURRENCY 18
1.5 LIMITATIONS 18
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19
2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19
2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 21
2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 21
2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21
2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 22
2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 23
2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 23
2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 24
2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 24
2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 25
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Remote Asset Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.