Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:59:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Vendor Comparison in Customer Self-Service Software Marke based on MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering customer self-service solutions.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Vendor Comparison in Customer Self-Service Software Marke based on MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering customer self-service solutions. The top 25 vendors of customer self-service software were analyzed on the basis of their product offering and business strategy. The vendors were shortlisted based on their solution capabilities, technology innovations, industry coverage, viability, breadth of product offering, and others.

The report will help the stakeholders such as customer self-service software vendors, technology partners, system integrators, consultants, distributors, and value-added resellers to make business strategies and decisions on the deployment of customer self-service solutions.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108089

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Vendor Comparison in Customer Self-Service Software Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)

MarketsandMarkets defines "customer self-service software" as a combination of customer and service interaction solutions, which are intended to empower customers to provision themselves. Customer self-service solutions consist of Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems, mobile self-service, virtual assistants, and e-support (web-based). These solutions empower end-users to perform tasks or access data on their own, without the help of any customer service agent. End-users can avail the service 24/7/365. Customer Self-Service is a subsegment of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and is also used for Employee Relationship Management (ERM).

Vendor Inclusion Criteria

We have selected 20 vendors for evaluations based on their breadth of product offering and robust business strategy. The focus of our vendor evaluation was on the product they offer in the customer self-service software market. A comprehensive list of all the vendors in this market was created through a product mapping strategy and MarketsandMarkets analysis. Based on their capabilities, innovations, and breadth of product offering, vendors were shortlisted.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108089

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Vendor Comparison in Customer Self-Service Software Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)

TABLE OF CONTENTS



• INTRODUCTION

• ABOUT THE DOCUMENT

• MARKET DEFINITION

• STAKEHOLDERS

• PREMIUM INSIGHTS

• MNM DIVE OVERVIEW

• DIVE EVALUATION CRITERIA

• VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA

• VENDORS EVALUATED

• MNM VOICE: CSS SOFTWARE

• CSS SOFTWARE: SELF-SERVICE IS A CONVENIENT WAY TO MEET THE GROWING CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS AND DELIVERING AN ENHANCED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

• CSS SOLUTION: BEST PRACTICES

• CSS SOFTWARE: VENDOR COMPARISON

• MNM DIVE VENDOR COMPARISON SCORECARD

• MNM VIEW

• VENDOR PROFILES

• MICROSOFT CORPORATION

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Vendor Comparison in Customer Self-Service Software Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.