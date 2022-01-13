Service Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:54:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global service market for data center market size is estimated to grow from USD 39.68 billion in 2017 to USD 77.51 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.33%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

There is an increasing need for reducing CAPEX spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Data center services provide the required feasibility consulting and cost estimation required for setting up new data centers as well as aid in improving their Return on Investment (ROI). This acts as one of the drivers for the service market for data center. However, increase in demand for third-party data center services including vendor specific in-house data center services, may hinder end-users to adopt these solutions.

The training and development services market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period

The service market for data center services includes design & consulting, installation & deployment, professional services, training & development, and maintenance & support services, in which the training and development services market grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Training and development services segment provides information about the usage of the data center equipment and generates awareness about data center standards and good practices for data centers, which is further driving the market.

Tier 4 data center type is estimated for the largest market share during the forecast period

The tier 4 type is estimated to grow with the largest market size. They provide additional functionality over the tier 3 and other data center types and have an uptime of 99.995%, which contributes to the higher adoption that in turn results in higher market size. These types of data centers are fault tolerant and majorly operated by large enterprises.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America has captured the largest market share in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years. This region is growing, owing to the presence of a large number of data centers and has witnessed rapid adoption due to the availability of comprehensive solutions. On the other hand, the APAC's service market for data center solutions are expected to witness exponential growth and projected to be the fastest-growing region for the global service market for data center. This is mainly attributed to the increasing data center traffic in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C level: 50%, Director level: 25%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 50%, APAC: 17%

Research Coverage:

The services considered for the service market for data center include design & consulting, installation & deployment, professional services, training & development, and maintenance & support. The tier type considered in the service market for data center includes tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4, whereas the end-users considered are cloud provider, colocation provider, and enterprises. The market is also split on the basis of data center types that include small data centers, mid-sized data centers, and large data centers. The market is segmented on the basis of industries into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT & telecom; government & defense; healthcare; education; retail; energy; manufacturing; and others (media & entertainment and transportation & logistics). The market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the service market for data center comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, partnerships, agreements & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 17

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 18

2.1.2.1 Key industry insights 19

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 20

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 21

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 22

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 22

2.4 LIMITATIONS 22

