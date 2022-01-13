Enterprise WLAN Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:37:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- Enterprise WLAN Marke This study has been done on a global level covering five regions broadly, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

Enterprise WLAN Marke This study has been done on a global level covering five regions broadly, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America, and is projected to grow from USD 5.53 billion in 2016 to USD 21.10 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7% during the period. The market is being driven by factors such as service providers' drive to get away from low-margin commodity services to value-added services. However, now, as the need for internet has increased, users require internet connectivity at all times. This has stipulated the demand for wireless products and services. WLAN technology provides internet for all the users at all times and at any desired location. Lack of standardization in enterprise WLAN technology for provisioning of internet interoperability and portability acts as bottlenecks for the market.

WLAN management software to showcase the highest growth in the enterprise WLAN market

The growth in the WLAN management software market is mainly due to the increasing enterprise WLAN deployments in several locations, such as residential premises, enterprises, indoor public locations, citywide deployments, and deployments in various transportation modes, such as trains, airplanes, ships, and along the roads to provide wireless connectivity to end-users.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Enterprise WLAN Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2021 (Trending Report)

"APAC region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Countries such as Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, and China are highly dependent on the internet and telecommunication services. These services manage the design, implementation, monitoring, and maintenance of the network, which allows the companies to concentrate on their core business objectives. Additionally, huge population, developing technology hubs, and affluent countries such as South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong have further enhanced growth prospects in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people.

• By Company: Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 21%, and Tier 3: 43%

• By Designation: C level: 75%, Director Level: 15%, and Others: 10%

• By Region: North America: 70%, Europe: 15%, and APAC: 15%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the enterprise WLAN market on the basis of components, which include WLAN hardware, WLAN software, and WLAN services. The hardware segments include wireless access points, AP antennas, wireless LAN controllers, and multigigabit switching. The software segments include WLAN analytics, WLAN security, and WLAN management software. The service segments include professional services and managed services, and the verticals are IT and telecommunication, education, BFSI, municipality and public infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality and logistics, retail, and others. The regions covered are North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

1. The report segments the enterprise WLAN market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across the different verticals and regions.

2. This report will help them better understand the competitor and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including the vendor analysis. Besides, there are company profiles of 15 players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors. The report also covers the key innovators in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

1.4 CURRENCY

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH DATA

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

