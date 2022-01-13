IT Operations Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:31:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- The IT operations market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.78 billion in 2016 to USD 19.84 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The IT operations market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.78 billion in 2016 to USD 19.84 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period. Major growth drivers for this market include the tremendous growth of IT operations data and adoption of BYOD and IoT in organizations across industries. The primary restraint for this market is the frequent changes happening in IT infrastructure and operations to meet the growing demands of changing business environments.

"The on-demand segment is expected to account for the fastest growing market during the forecast period" The on-demand segment of IT operations analytics by deployment type is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Organizations are expected to rapidly adopt on-demand or cloud-based deployment for ITOA solutions in the near future. Cloud deployment offers multiple benefits to organizations, such as reduced cost on physical infrastructure, anytime accessibility, and effective monitoring of data. However, challenges such as legal regulations, data security, performance, reliability, transformation complexity, operational control, and data governance may hinder the rate of deployment of ITOA solutions on the cloud. Reduced total cost of ownership is a key factor that is expected to fuel the cloud deployment of ITOA solutions.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108133

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: IT Operations Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

The IT operations analytics market in the Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The APAC region comprises growing economies such as China, India, Australia, and Japan, where the ITOA market is expected to register high growth due to the tremendous increase in the generation of IT data in various organizations. Increasing number of data centers and the growing demand for advanced IT infrastructures is also fueling the growth of the market. Increasing adoption of cloud computing in this region provides opportunities to vendors to provide ITOA solutions on cloud.

There has been a rapid rise in the demand for ITOA tools that identify security gaps in network infrastructure as well as web & mobile applications and help reduce risks. Organizations are deploying high-end ITOA solutions to analyze the huge chunks of IT operational data to extract valuable insights with the shift of technologies from on-premises to cloud and the demand for the sustenance of market positions.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108133

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: IT Operations Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-level: 25%, Director level: 37%, and Others: 38%

• By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 33%, APAC: 17%,

Research Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of IT operations analytics for different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as applications, technology/tools, deployment model, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the IT operations analytics market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders better understand competitors and gain more insights to better their positions in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 14

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 14

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 15

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 15

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 16

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 17

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 17

2.1.2.1 Key industry insights 18

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primaries 18

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 19

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 21

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 22

2.4.1 LIMITATIONS 22

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post IT Operations Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.