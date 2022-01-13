Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:30:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- The vendor comparison report on application security is based on the MNM DIVE methodology that covers a detailed study of the major players offering application security solutions.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The vendor comparison report on application security is based on the MNM DIVE methodology that covers a detailed study of the major players offering application security solutions. The 15 key vendors in the application security market were analyzed on the basis of their product offerings, support services, and business strategies. The vendors were shortlisted based on their solution capabilities, technology innovations, industry coverage, viability, breadth of product offerings, global reach, partner ecosystem, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The report would help the stakeholders, such as application security vendors, security testing service providers, cybersecurity solution vendors, cybersecurity consulting firms, system integrators, value-added resellers, and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) in understanding the capabilities of the major players in the application security market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108144

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Vendor Comparison in Application Security Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)

The application security market is defined as the set of security testing products and services used to find and remediate vulnerabilities in enterprise applications. The application security testing products are basically categorized into Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). These various security testing products make use of or complement other application security products, such as software composition analysis, Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP), website discovery, and Web Application Firewall (WAF). The application security testing solutions are highly recommended to be incorporated into the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) to remediate application vulnerabilities in the earlier phase of the application development. This allows great reduction in the security costs of applications through their complete lifecycle.

Vendor Inclusion Criteria

We have conducted an in-depth analysis of over 15 key vendors of application security testing solutions and services. The set consists of vendors of all sizes, from global IT giants to niche companies. These vendors are shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings and robustness of their business strategies. The two main parameters, product offering and business strategy, are further broken down into numerous parameters to predict the exact position of the vendors in the DIVE matrix.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108144

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Vendor Comparison in Application Security Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)

TABLE OF CONTENTS



INTRODUCTION

• ABOUT THE DOCUMENT

• MARKET DEFINITION

• STAKEHOLDERS

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

MNM DIVE OVERVIEW

• DIVE EVALUATION CRITERIA

• VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA

• VENDORS EVALUATED

MNM VOICE: APPLICATION SECURITY

• APPLICATION SECURITY: A SOLUTION THAT ENABLES AN ENTERPRISE TO DETECT VULNERABILITES IN ITS APPLICATIONS AND HELP REMEDIATE THEM

• APPLICATION SECURITY BEST PRACTICES

APPLICATION SECURITY: VENDOR COMPARISON

• MNM DIVE VENDOR COMPARISON SCORECARD

• MNM VIEW

VENDOR PROFILES

• ACUNETIX

• CHECKMARX

• CONTRAST SECURITY

• FASOO

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Vendor Comparison in Application Security Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.