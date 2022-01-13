Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:28:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- The consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is expected to grow from USD 14.30 billion in 2017 to USD 31.75 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market is expected to grow from USD 14.30 billion in 2017 to USD 31.75 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The consumer IAM market is driven by factors such as growing concern to manage consumer identity and need for compliance and regulations for identity management. Aggregating consumer data distributed across multiple locations within a business is one of the biggest challenges in the market.

"Identity authentication solution is expected to have the largest market share, during the forecast period"

The identity authentication solution is expected to contribute the largest market share in the consumer IAM market, during the forecast period. As identity fraud and theft is one of the biggest cybercrimes in today's world, identity authentication for consumers is of the utmost importance, to verify and validate identities, for a secure and seamless consumer experience.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108147

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Consumer IAM Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

"Password authentication type is expected to contribute the largest market share in 2017"

Password authentication is a traditional and the most widely used authentication type in the consumer IAM market; hence, it is expected to contribute the largest market share in the consumer IAM market in 2017. However, consumers are now looking forward towards advanced authentication methods such as biometrics including facial biometrics and voice recognition, as they offer more secure and robust consumer identity authentication.

"Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in the consumer IAM market. This is mainly due to the high security spending by organizations in major countries such as China, Australia, India, Singapore, and Japan, for consumer identity proofing, authentication and authorization. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017, as the region is an early adopter of these security technologies.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108147

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Consumer IAM Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the consumer IAM market.

 By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 25%

 By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 15%

 By Region: North America: 10%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 40%, and Rest of the World (RoW): 30%

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture on consumer IAM solutions and associated services across different verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market, across different segments such as solutions, services, authentication types, deployment modes, verticals, and regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall consumer IAM market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses, and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, in the consumer IAM market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 20

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 20

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 21

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 22

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 23

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 23

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 24

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 25

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 26

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Consumer IAM Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.