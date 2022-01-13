DDI Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:23:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- The DDI market size is expected to grow from USD 219.8 million in 2017 to USD 467.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.3%. The ever-growing need for increased security measures, rise of IoT platforms,



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The DDI market size is expected to grow from USD 219.8 million in 2017 to USD 467.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.3%. The ever-growing need for increased security measures, rise of IoT platforms, increase attacks on DNS server, and proliferation of BYOD at workplace, has led to the adoption of DDI. Limited mainstream adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) is one of the restraints for the DDI market.

"Virtualization and cloud application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

Virtualization is the capability to run several operating systems on a single physical system and share the core hardware resources. Virtualization is used to improve IT throughput and costs by using physical resources as a base from which virtual resources can be allocated. Today, the cloud is a proven delivery model, with a growing number of organizations realizing impressive dexterity and competence. Cloud computing takes virtualization one step further by reducing costs of owning the hardware and only installing required operating systems according to the client's requirements. Implementing virtualization by cloud computing requires secure network interface, DHCP, and DNS automation, secure secondary storage, secure run-time environment, and robust IPAM.

"The SMEs market for DDI is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the DDI market during the forecast period. SMEs had been majorly depended on the manual records and spreadsheets to maintain their networks. This was due to lack of awareness and budget constraints. However, with the proliferation of mobile devices and advent of IPv6, benefits of adopting DDI solutions and services is expected to drive the adoption of DHCP, DNS, and IPAM in SMEs during the forecast period.

"Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period"

The APAC region is emerging to be the world's most powerful economy, due to the increased spending to enhance performance, security, and economic stability. The APAC region comprises emerging economies, such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. It is witnessing surge in the deployment of DDI solutions. . Top IT & Telecom vendors in APAC are implementing network management and monitoring systems to increase their operational efficiency and production. The Telecom industries are anticipating the growing need of network security and IPAM. DDI solutions enable the vendors to streamline their security and maintenance by efficient DHCP, DNS, and IPAM implementation. Furthermore, the DDI solutions will allow vendors operating on the APAC region to achieve high efficiency. Similarly, the demand for DDI solutions and services is expected to increase in the APAC region due to advent of IPv6 and increasing number of mobile devices.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. Break-up of profile of primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 36%, Tier 2 – 21%, and Tier 3 – 43%

• By Designation: C-level – 83%, and Manager level – 17%,

• By Region: North America – 70%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%

Research Coverage:

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the DDI market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the DDI market by component, application, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Reasons to buy the Report

The DDI market has been segmented on the basis of components, applications, deployment types, organization sizes, industry verticals, and regions. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the DDI market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to better position their businesses. There is a separate section on competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem, and mergers & acquisitions. Besides, there are company profiles of 23 players offering services in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.

