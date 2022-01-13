In-Memory Analytics Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:21:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global in-memory analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2017 to USD 3.85 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The global in-memory analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2017 to USD 3.85 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The need to induct real-time decision-making in business processes with faster analytics tools has been driving the market growth. Organizations are inclining towards in-memory analytics software that permits to store operational data onto a single database, which can handle all data-to-day transactional data and analytical requests in real-time. The in-memory analytics software with high performance allows users to retrieve better query results and experiments with the data in creating enhanced business models. Falling Random Access Memory (RAM) prices and technological advancements in computing power would drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness across industries regarding benefits of in-memory analytics would restrain the market.

Managed services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among services, the managed service segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for consulting services is exhibiting a significant growth, mainly because almost every technological domain requires well-delivered managed services. The vendors offer services that match the client's requirements. Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by the vendors, regardless of the location of the client. Managed services are beneficial to customers to sustain their position in the market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

In 2017, North America dominates the market with the highest revenue generation across the world. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The in-memory analytics market is exhibiting a strong positive trend in the region, as various industries are adopting the in-memory analytics software and services to build effective business models with real-time decisions & improve the productivity. The APAC region is exhibiting the highest growth rate across the world with growing awareness, massive data surge, and need for real-time analytics.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 22%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 48%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, D-level: 45%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 48%, Europe: 30%, and APAC: 22%

Research Coverage

The report segments the in-memory analytics market based on components, which include software and services; the services segment is further segmented into managed services and professional services. Under professional services, the report is further segmented into support & maintenance and consulting services. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Under organization size, it is segmented into Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, whereas under applications segment, the market is segmented into risk management and fraud detection, sales & marketing optimization, financial management, supply chain optimization, predictive asset management, product & process management, and others.

Under verticals, the market includes Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), retail & eCommerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others (research, education, travel & hospitality, and outsourcing), whereas in regions, it is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the in-memory analytics market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market & subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product launches, partnerships, agreements & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.5 CURRENCY 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 20

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 20

2.1.2.1.1 Breakdown of primaries 21

2.1.2.1.2 Key industry insights 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 24

2.3 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS 25

2.3.1 ASSUMPTIONS 25

2.3.2 LIMITATIONS 26

