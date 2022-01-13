MNM Dive Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2017 (Trending Report)

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:13:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- MNM Dive Market The vendor comparison report on Software-Defined Wide-Area Networking (SD-WAN) based on MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering SD-WAN solutions.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

MNM Dive Market The vendor comparison report on Software-Defined Wide-Area Networking (SD-WAN) based on MnM DIVE methodology covers a detailed study of the major players offering SD-WAN solutions. The top 25 vendors of SD-WAN were analyzed on the basis of their product offering and business strategy. The vendors were shortlisted based on their solution capabilities, technology innovations, industry coverage, viability, breadth of product offering, and other criteria.

The report will help the stakeholders, such as SD-WAN vendors, technology partners, system integrators, consultants, distributors, and value-added resellers to make business strategies and decisions on the deployment of SD-WAN solutions. The vendors have been placed into four categories based on their performance in each criterion: "Vanguards," "Innovators," "Emerging," and "Dynamic."

The matrix will look like as shown below:

Vanguards: Vendors who fall in this category generally receive high scores for most of the evaluation criteria. They have strong and established product portfolio and have a very strong market presence. They provide mature and reputable solutions and have strong business strategies.

Innovators: Innovators are vendors that have demonstrated substantial product innovations as compared to their competitors. They have very focused product portfolio. However, they do not have a very strong growth strategy for their overall business.

Dynamic: They are established vendors with very strong business strategies. However, they are low in product portfolio. They generally focus on specific types of technology related to the product.

Emerging: They are vendors with niche product offering, who are starting to gain their position in the market. They do not have much strong business strategies as compared to other established vendors. They might be new entrants in the market and require some more time before getting significant traction in the market.

Vendor Inclusion Criteria

The selection of 25 vendors was made on the basis of their breadth of product offering and effectiveness of business strategy. The vendor evaluation was made based on products/solutions offered by the vendor in the SD-WAN market, which includes parameters such as breadth of offering, features/functionality, delivery, and support; and the adopted business strategies, which include parameters such as reach, industry coverage, channels, roadmap, and inorganic growth. An exhaustive list of all the vendors in this market was made through a product mapping strategy and MarketsandMarkets analysis. Finally, the top 25 vendors were shortlisted based on the parameters mentioned above.

