Location of Things Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The location of things market size is expected to grow from USD 5.46 billion in 2017 to USD 27.22 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 37.9% from 2017 to 2022. Factors such as increasing importance of spatial data, democratization of geospatial data for IoT applications, and increase in the adoption of location-based applications across various verticals are driving the location of things market. Privacy issues regarding user identity is the major restraint of this market.

"The indoor location segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period"

The indoor location segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The technology helps in recording the real-time data to visualize the visitor's behavior and preferences. Earlier, Global Positioning System (GPS) was used. However, due to incapability of receiving signals due to hard walls, the indoor location technology was introduced.

"North America led the location of things market"

As per the geographic analysis, North America was the largest market for location of things in 2016. Technological advancements, robust internet infrastructure, widespread adoption of new technology, and presence of a strong domestic solution providers have contributed to the growth of the market in this region. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Large population, technological advancements, and affluent countries, such as, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major factors for the growth of the location of things market, in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry personnel. The break-up profiles of primary discussion participants are given below:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 (32%), Tier-2 (39%), and Tier-3 (29%)

• By Designation: C-Level (72 %), Manager Level (20 %), and Others (8%)

• By Region: North America (43 %), Europe (29 %), APAC (18 %), and the Rest of World (RoW) (10%)

Research Coverage

The global location of things market has been segmented on the basis of location type, application, vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the regions has been done to provide insights into the potential future business opportunities in different regions. In addition to this, product portfolio analysis, value chain analysis, and strategic benchmarking are some of the other MarketsandMarkets analysis included in the report.

