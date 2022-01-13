Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:08:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- The log management market size is expected to grow from USD 707 million in 2017 to USD 1,248.9 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.



With COVID-19 resulting in the economic fallout, numerous economies are working on game-changing improvements to protect their employees and clients. While focusing on the ongoing challenges, the leaders are embracing new plans in order to manage and stay afloat in this competitive environment.

The log management market size is expected to grow from USD 707 million in 2017 to USD 1,248.9 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The log management market is driven by various factors, such as increasing APTs, strong regulation and compliance requirements, and increasing network complexities, and growth in the number of network devices. However, easy availability of free and open-source log management solutions may restrict the log management market's growth.

"Managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

Managed services are used to decrease operational overhead and risks, and they also help to manage the network operational processes by reducing the complexities of networked infrastructure. Additionally, a major trend influencing the log management market is the complexity of advanced technologies, such as IoT infrastructure and operating system. Due to this complexity, users need guidance and therefore, consulting and managed services are expected to witness a high growth in the upcoming years.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108216

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Log Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

The BFSI vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period. Banks are highly susceptible to cyber-attacks and security threats because of their multi-channel distributed nature, and the fact that they are the richest source of identities and provide direct access to monetary assets. Due to the early adoption of IoT applications, the BYOD trend, and growing usage of web and mobile applications for banking transactions and payments, the market for log management in the BFSI vertical is dominating the market.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period."

APAC includes emerging economies, such as China, Australia, Singapore, and India, which are rapidly deploying log management solutions. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of IoT and BYOD trends in many industry verticals, such as BFSI, government, Information Technology (IT) and telecom, healthcare, and retail. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2017.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108216

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Log Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report)

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives of various key organizations operating in the log management market.

 By Company Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 20%

 By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 20%

 By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 15%, APAC: 40%, and RoW: 30%

The report includes the study of key players offering log management services, such as IBM Corporation (New York, US), Intel Security (California, US), SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (Texas, US), Splunk Inc. (California, US), LogRhythm, Inc. (Colorado, US), Alert Logic (Texas, US), Loggly, Inc. (California, US), AlienVault (California, US), Veriato, Inc. (California, US), and Blackstratus, Inc. (Palm Beach, US).

Research Coverage

The report covers log management services across different verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (solution and services), deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall log management market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS



1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.5 CURRENCY 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 17

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of primary interviews 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 22

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 22

2.3 MICROQUADRANT RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 23

2.3.1 VENDOR INCLUSION CRITERIA 23

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS AND LIMITATIONS 24

2.4.1 LIMITATIONS 24

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Log Management Market-Size By Business Function, By Component, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User, And Forecast Up to 2022 (Trending Report) appeared first on Comserveonline.