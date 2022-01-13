Indoor Location Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:02:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- Indoor Location Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Indoor Location Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global indoor location market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 16% during 2020 - 2025. The global indoor location market is driven by the rising integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, POS devices and digital signage. Also, proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers and inefficiency of the GPS in an indoor environment are boosting the indoor location market. However, data and security concerns are negatively impacting the market. Moreover, lack of skills and awareness about indoor location technologies tend to restrict the growth of the market.

The global indoor location market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, technology, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component segmentation, the market can be categorized into hardware, service and solution. The solution segment is expected to dominate the market over the next five years.

Regionally, the indoor location market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the indoor location market majorly due to increasing improvements in the region's IT infrastructure.

Major players operating in indoor location market include Apple Inc, Broadcom., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GeoMoby, Google LLC, HERE (Micello, Inc.), Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Senion, among others. All the leading market players are increasing their focus on developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of global indoor location market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global Indoor Location market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global indoor location market-based component, deployment, organization size, technology, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global indoor location market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global indoor location market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global indoor location market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global indoor location market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global indoor location market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of major market player operating across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the market players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

SDKI calculated the market size of global indoor location market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product Component and Application for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Indoor location players and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to indoor location technologies

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global indoor location market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Service

o Solution

• Market, By Deployment:

o Cloud

o On-premises

• Market, By Organization Component:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Technology:

o Radio Frequency (RF)-Based

o Tag-Based

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Customer Experience Management

o Inventory Management

o Predictive Asset Analytics

o Remote Monitoring

o Sales & Marketing Optimization

o Others

• Market, By End-user:

o Retail

o Travel and Hospitality

o Entertainment

o Transportation and Logistics

o Government and Public Sector

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Singapore

 South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Kuwait

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Indoor Location market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

