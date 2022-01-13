Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:01:51 / Comserve Inc. / -- Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market was valued USD 1510.3 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at 5.74% until 2025 to reach USD 1879.35 Million in the next five years. Growing popularity of smart devices coupled with increasing broadband & mobile penetration are driving the telecom ICT infrastructure market of Saudi Arabia.



The growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend is also resulting in demand for improving telecom connectivity across various enterprises. It offers flexibility for employees in working from home, client location or in transit thereby propelling the market during the forecast period. The launch of 5G is a major factor bolstering the growth of market. The supportive government initiatives for commercialization of 5G network are propelling the market. Furthermore, upgradation of existing telecom infrastructure by the telecom service providers in the country is further spurring the market growth. The telecom service providers are extending their network coverage and are offering more efficient and cost effective services. The flourishing connected devices market is also positively impacting the growth of market. Also, increasing cellular internet penetration coupled with the growing adoption of cloud is anticipated to fuel the market through 2025. However, increasing rate of cybercrime over the wireless telecom network can hamper the growth of market during forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-110346



The Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, network type, end user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The service component can be further bifurcated into professional and managed. The professional services component segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period since these are the most preferred type of services which form the backbone of the telecom infrastructure.



Major players operating in the Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market include ZTE Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, CommScope, Inc, Fortinet, Inc, Fujitsu Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Juniper Networks Inc and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market based on component, deployment mode, network type, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analyzed the services, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-110346

TechSci Research calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

• Telecom ICT infrastructure service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to telecom ICT infrastructure

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On-Premises

Market, By Network Type:

o Fixed

o Wireless

Market, By End User:

o Telecom Service Providers

o Enterprises

o Government

o Others

Market, By Region:

o Western Region

o Central Region

o Eastern Region

o Rest of Saudi Arabia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia telecom ICT infrastructure market.

For more information about this report visit: Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Saudi Arabia Telecom ICT Infrastructure Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report appeared first on Comserveonline.