Europe Content Delivery Network Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report

"A research report on Europe Content Delivery Network Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) market stood at $ 3.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 29% to reach $ 16.79 billion by 2025. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of smart devices, growing internet penetration, rising adoption of CDN by various enterprises and SMEs, and increasing demand for SMAC technologies. Moreover, growing traction of AR and VR applications across gaming, media & entertainment and other sectors would have a positive impact on the region's CDN market during the forecast period.

Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is segmented based on type, service provider, content type, solution, adjacent services, end user and country. Based on type, the market can be categorized into video CDN and non-video CDN. Video CDN segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the increase in penetration of video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., coupled with the growing availability of video content across various social media sites and availability of high-quality videos.

Based on solution, the market can be categorized into Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization and Cloud Security. Among these, media delivery segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing digital media supported devices, increasing internet penetration and surging adoption of OTT applications which has fueled the adoption of content delivery network for seamless media delivery over the internet.

Major player operating in the Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) market include Akamai Technologies, Inc., CenturyLink, Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T, Verizon Communication Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd (ChinaNetCenter), Alphabet Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Communications Ltd, CDNetworks Co Ltd, Limelight Networks, Inc., StackPath, LLC, Internap Holding LLC, Deutsche Telekom AG, Cloudflare Inc. and G Core Labs S.A.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

• To define, classify and forecast Europe content delivery network market on the basis of type, service provider, content type, solution, adjacent service, end user and country.

• To analyze and forecast Europe content delivery network market size.

• To analyze and forecast Europe content delivery network market by End Users, covering Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others.

• To identify the tailwinds and headwinds for Europe content delivery network market.

• To identify the drivers and challenges for Europe content delivery network market.

• To strategically profile leading players operating in Europe content delivery network market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of content delivery network providers across the region. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include the providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the content delivery network offerings and presence of all major content delivery network companies across the region.

SDKI calculated Europe content delivery network market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for different components of standard application (End Users such as Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI, etc.) was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Content Delivery Network providers and other stakeholders

• Technology partners

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Content Delivery Network market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as content delivery network service providers, end users, etc. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Europe content delivery network market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Video

o Non-Video

• Market, by Service Provider:

o Traditional Content Delivery Network

o Cloud Service Providers

o Telco Content Delivery Network

o Others

• Market, by Content Type:

o Static

o Dynamic

• Market, by Solution:

o Media Delivery

o Web Performance Optimization

o Cloud Security

o Others

• Market, by Adjacent Service:

o Storage Services

o Website & API Management

o Network Optimization Services

o Support & Maintenance

o Others

• Market, by End User:

o Media & Entertainment

o Retail & E-commerce

o Gaming

o BFSI

o Others

• Market, by Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in Europe content delivery network market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

