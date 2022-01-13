Online Learning Platforms Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:02:30 / Comserve Inc. / -- Online Learning Platforms Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Online Learning Platforms Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global online learning platforms market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2020 - 2025 on account of rising adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, among others, to make the teaching and learning experience more efficient and personalized. Additionally, benefits of online learning platforms such as flexibility, availability at anytime and anywhere, and low cost are further expected to propel the market over the next five years. Furthermore, technological advancements, increasing smartphone user base, new product launches and increasing expenditure by the major players is expected to spur the growth of market through 2025.

The global online learning platforms market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, vendor, learning mode, learning type, technology, end user, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into academic, corporate and government. The corporate segment grabbed the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the regular need to upskill and provide industry relevant training to the employees, which results in the corporates opting for various online learning platforms. Based on vendor segmentation, the market can be bifurcated into content provider and service provider. The content provider segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years on account of increasing demand for specific and new course material to train or educate employees or students.

Based on learning mode, the market can be divided into self-paced and Instructor-led. The Instructor-led segment is expected to dominate the global online learning platforms market during forecast period due to growing awareness among work professionals to enhance skill-based proficiency. Based on technology, the market can be fragmented into mobile E-learning, learning management system, application simulation tool, rapid e-learning, podcasts, and virtual classroom. In the coming years, the virtual classroom segment is expected to witness robust growth since it reduces the training expenses and offers integrated training and learning modules to the end users. The mobile E-learning segment is also growing at a strong pace on account of increasing internet penetration and decline in device and internet cost. Based on end users, the market can be categorized into Higher education institutions, K-12, enterprises and others. The K-12 segment is foreseen to grow at the highest pace in the coming years. The higher education institutions segment dominated the market over the previous years attributable to increasing number of universities offering post-graduate and certification courses online.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in educational technologies in the region. Major players operating in the global online learning platforms market include Lynda, Adobe, Cornerstone Learning, Kallidus, Skillsoft, SAP, Oracle, CERTPOINT systems, Meridian knowledge, Kontis, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

