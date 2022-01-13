Surgical Robots Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:01:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Surgical Robots Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Surgical Robots Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global surgical robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period to reach USD 13 billion by 2025. The global surgical robots market is driven by the growing occurrences of degenerative and chronic diseases such as diabetes, CVD, among others. Additionally, associated benefits of surgical robots from both surgeons and patients perspectives are anticipated to propel the growth of market over the next five years. Furthermore, technological innovations & advancements and new product launches by the major manufacturers such as introduction of flexible and cost effective robots are expected to foster the growth of market until 2025.

The global surgical robots market is segmented based on component, mechanism of control, application, end user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into systems, instruments and accessories and services. The instruments and accessories segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to hold its dominance over the forecast period on account of extensive use of instruments and accessories in different surgical procedures. This leads to an increase in purchase of instruments and accessories for surgical robots. Furthermore, these instruments and accessories are replaced regularly after every surgical procedure, thereby driving the growth of segment. Based on end user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospital & clinic segment dominated the market owing to the increasing focus on carrying out surgeries with surgical robot in order to obtain higher accuracy.

Regionally, the surgical robots market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast years in the overall surgical robots market owing to the increasing patient pool in the region. Additionally, growing number of hospitals and rapid development & adoption of latest technologies in healthcare is further expected to propel the market through 2025.

Major players operating in the global surgical robots market include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Medrobotics Corporation, TransEnterix, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Renishaw Plc., Think Surgical, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, CMR Surgical Limited, Corin Group Plc., Preceyes BV and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received FDA Clearance for the ROSA ONE Spine System, which will be used for the robotically assisted surgeries. This would help in the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

Get More Info: Surgical Robots Market

