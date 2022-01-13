Desktop Virtualization Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:02:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- Desktop Virtualization Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Desktop Virtualization Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global desktop virtualization market is projected to grow at a rate of more than 18% during 2020 - 2025. The market is driven by rising need to increase productivity of employees, and cost savings to reduce economic pressure on enterprises. However, system complexity & compatibility issues and stringent government rules & regulations may restrict the market growth over the next few years.

The global desktop virtualization market is segmented based on deployment, organization size, type, end-user and region. Based on deployment, the market can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premises segments. The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years due rise in the adoption of remote working solutions among various sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, among others. However, the on-premises segment is also expected to grow at stable rate over the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Healthcare, Government, ITeS, and Others. The Government and ITeS segments were the largest market segments in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the global desktop virtualization market through 2025 majorly due increasing demand for cloud services in the region. However, APAC desktop virtualization market is forecast to witness fastest growth in the coming years. Major players operating in desktop virtualization market include Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Ericom Software, Evolve IP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Huawei Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing, Oracle Corporation, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of global Desktop Virtualization market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global Desktop Virtualization market from 2019 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global Desktop Virtualization market-based deployment, organization size, type, end-users, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global Desktop Virtualization market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global Desktop Virtualization market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Desktop Virtualization market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Desktop Virtualization market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global Desktop Virtualization market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global desktop virtualization market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Desktop virtualization companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Desktop Virtualization market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global Desktop Virtualization market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Deployment:

o Cloud

o On-premises

• Market, By Organization Component:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Market, By Type:

o VDI

o DaaS

o RDS

• Market, By End-user:

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Government

o ITeS

o Others (Education, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Aerospace)

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Italy

 Spain

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Australia

 South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Kuwait

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Desktop Virtualization market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Get More Info: Desktop Virtualization Market"

