Vietnam Data Center Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:01:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Vietnam data center market is driven by the shifting of enterprises data to cloud platform. This has led to an increase in adoption of data storage solutions, which in turn is expected to positively influence the growth of the market.



Vietnam data center market was valued over USD 728 Million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period to reach USD 1641.04 Million by 2025. Vietnam data center market is driven by the shifting of enterprises data to cloud platform. This has led to an increase in adoption of data storage solutions, which in turn is expected to positively influence the growth of the market. Additionally, growing adoption of big data solutions, IoT, and cloud based solutions, among others, is further expected to propel the market growth through 2025. Growing investment in building effective data center infrastructure and technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth until 2025.



Vietnam data center market is segmented based on solution, type, end user industry and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into corporate and web hosting. Here, the corporate segment dominated the market in 2019 with share of 63.62% and is expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the growing demand for data storage solutions among corporates. Furthermore, increase in the volumes of data being generated every day across these enterprises is further expected to drive the segmental growth.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111825



Major players operating in the Vietnam data center market include FPT Corporation, Viettel - CHT Company Limited, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, KDDI Corporation, Hitachi Asia (Vietnam) Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP Vietnam Co. Ltd., IBM Vietnam Company Ltd., Microsoft Vietnam Limited Liability Company and Amazon Web Services Vietnam. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products & services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product & service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of Vietnam data center market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Vietnam data center market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Vietnam data center market based on solution, type, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Vietnam data center market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Vietnam data center market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Vietnam data center market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Vietnam data center market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Vietnam data center market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of service providers across the country. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the country.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report@ https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-111825

SDKI calculated the market size of Vietnam data center market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Data center service provider companies, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to data center

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Vietnam data center market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Vietnam Data center Market, By Solution:

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Infrastructure

o Others

• Vietnam Data center Market, By Type:

o Corporate

o Web Hosting

• Vietnam Data center Market, By End User Industry:

o IT & Telecom

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Government

o Others

• Vietnam Data center Market, by Region:

o South

o North

o Central

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Vietnam data center market.

For more information about this report visit: Vietnam Data Center Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Vietnam Data Center Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.