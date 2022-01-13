Immunohistochemistry Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:01:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Immunohistochemistry Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Immunohistochemistry Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Immunohistochemistry (IHC), is a vital application of polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies that helps to understand the tissue distribution of an antigen. It is utilized in identification of antigens, tumor cell proliferation, enzymes and tumor suppressor genes. Immunohistochemical staining is extensively used in the diagnosis of abnormal cells such as found in cancerous tumors. Specific molecular markers are traits of specific cellular events such as proliferation or death cell (apoptosis). Further, immunohistochemistry is widely used in critical research to understand the circulation and localization of biomarkers and differentially expressed proteins in various parts of biological tissue. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, etc., increasing drug discovery and development activities and the introduction of technologically advanced immunohistochemistry solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. according to the American Heart Association, there were around 17.6 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2016, and a number is projected to grow to almost 23.6 million by 2030. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for immunohistochemistry, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, the high installation cost of IHC equipment, along with limited reimbursement are the few factors expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Immunohistochemistry market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of IHC instruments in laboratories and diagnostic centers, along the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rapidly growing elderly population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in the countries like China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG
Danaher Corporation
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Merck Millipore
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Abcam PLC
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
Bio SB, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Antibodies
Equipment
Reagents
Kits
By Application:
Diagnostics
Drug Testing
By End-User:
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Institutes
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Immunohistochemistry Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Immunohistochemistry Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Immunohistochemistry Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Dynamics
3.1. Immunohistochemistry Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Immunohistochemistry Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Immunohistochemistry Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Antibodies
5.4.2. Equipment
5.4.3. Reagents
5.4.4. Kits
Chapter 6. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Immunohistochemistry Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Immunohistochemistry Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Diagnostics
6.4.2. Drug Testing
Chapter 7. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by End-User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Immunohistochemistry Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Immunohistochemistry Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
7.4.2. Research Institutes
7.4.3. Others
