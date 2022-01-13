Speech Analytics Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:02:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- Speech Analytics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



A research report on Speech Analytics Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail.

Global speech analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2020 - 2025. Growth in the market is driven by rising adoption of analytical solutions by agencies and corporates. However, high investment cost and complex application system integration are negatively impacting the market growth. Moreover, integrating speech analytic tools with predictive analytics is expensive and further restricts the growth of market. The global speech analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into service and solution. The service segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years.

Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, and Others. In 2019, Telecommunications and IT segment accounted for the largest market share, followed by BFSI and Healthcare & Life Sciences segments.

Regionally, the speech analytics market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global speech analytics market majorly due to increasing improvements in the region's IT infrastructure.

The major players operating in the global speech analytics market include ASC Technologies, Avaya Inc, Calabrio Inc., Call Miner, Clarabridge, GemaTech Ltd, Genesys, New Voice Media, Nice Systems, OnviSource Inc, and Verint, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

