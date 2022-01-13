Histology And Cytology Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:01:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Histology And Cytology Market : Biggest Innovation to Boost Global Growth Rate Evolving Technology, Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast
"Market Overview:
Global Histology and Cytology Market is valued approximately at USD 12.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Histology and cytology are the scientific medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of the microscopic anatomy of cells and human tissues, including the structure and function. Whereas, cytology is a branch of life science that is emphasized with the study of human cells in terms of function, structure, and chemistry. The relevant tests are executed by placing the contaminated tissue or cell sample in an electron microscope or a light microscope that allows the scientists to examine the sample microscopic anatomy. Increase in prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in diagnostic and molecular techniques, rising standardization of pathological laboratories and favorable reimbursements for cancer screening and laboratory tests are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Histology and Cytology, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, safety and diagnostic accuracy issues and lack of awareness among the public for diagnostic tests are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Histology and Cytology market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing cancer incidence rate, favorable government reimbursement policies, and the availability of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing geriatric population, rising cancer incidence and increase in awareness about cancer screening in the developing economies, such as India and China.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hologic, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson & Company
Danaher Corporation
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
Trivitron Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type of Examination:
Histology
Cytology
By Product:
Instruments and Analysis Software System
Consumable and Reagents
By End-User:
Life Sciences
Clinical Diagnostics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Histology and Cytology Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
For more information about this report visit: >>Histology And Cytology Market
The post Histology And Cytology Market : In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis appeared first on Comserveonline.
