Mycoplasma Testing Market - Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts

"Market Overview:
Global Mycoplasma Testing Market is valued approximately USD 662 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Mycoplasma is referred to as the class of bacteria commonly present in cell culture. It is also known as mollicutes, these bacteria require a cell wall, which make them impervious to frequently use antibiotics, such as penicillin. Mycoplasma is easily spread via droplets throughout cell culture and can persist in dried form for months. Mycoplasma infection is complex to see with a microscope and involves specific testing, to be detected. Infection can have an acute impact on experimental work reliant on the species present. Mycoplasma organisms can affect cell growth, tumorigenicity, metabolism and response to chemotherapy. Rising research activities conducted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increased government support and funding in research activities, and growing cell culture contamination around the world are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company, has announced its plans to invest almost $259 million for its novel Biologicals Development Center (BDC), to be sited as a R&D hub in Germany. Similarly, Merck KGaA is also planning to invest around $16 billion in R&D over the next five years, in addition to its yearly investment of $7 billion. Therefore, a huge amount of investments in R&D activities, is expected to drive the demand for mycoplasma testing products around the world. However, high degree of consolidation acts and stringent regulatory framework are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Mycoplasma Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expanding healthcare expenditure and rising investments by the U.S. government to enhance research-based activities in biopharmaceutical industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to regulatory policies enacted by healthcare organizations for improving biosafety quality in the countries like China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Lonza Group Ltd.
Roche Diagnostics (Division of F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
American Type Culture Collection
Biounique Testing Laboratories Inc.
Invivogen
Promocell GmbH
Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product & Services:
Reagents & Kits
Instruments
Services & Software
By Technique:
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Elisa
Direct Assays
Indirect Assays
DNA Staining
Others
By Application:
Cell Line Testing
Virus Testing
End-of-Production Cell Testing
Others
By End-User:
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Academic Research Institutes
Cell Banks
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Product & Services, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Technique, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Mycoplasma Testing Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Dynamics
3.1. Mycoplasma Testing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Product & Services
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product & Services, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Services 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Mycoplasma Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Reagents & Kits
5.4.2. Instruments
5.4.3. Services
Chapter 6. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Technique
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market by Technique, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Mycoplasma Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
6.4.2. Elisa
6.4.3. Direct Assays
6.4.4. Indirect Assays
6.4.5. DNA Staining
6.4.6. Others
Chapter 7. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. Mycoplasma Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Cell Line Testing
7.4.2. Virus Testing
7.4.3. End-of-Production Cell Testing
7.4.4. Others
For more information about this report visit: >>Mycoplasma Testing Market"
