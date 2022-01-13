Point Of Care Glucose Testing Market : By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Industry Key Manufacture

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:01:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- Point Of Care Glucose Testing Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. In recent years, the demand for point-of-care glucose testing has been witnessed significant growth. Point-of-care glucose testing helps in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside as compared to conventional laboratory testing. Point-of-care testing (POCT) for glucose monitoring is a valuable tool for supervising diabetic patients in outpatient settings. Further, point-of-care glucose testing devices and electronic medical records also allow sharing of test results instantly with healthcare providers. Potential operational benefits with reduced operating times, rapid decision-making capabilities, and high dependency strengthening the market growth of point-of-care glucose testing. Further, rise in the prevalence of diabetes, growing number of elderly population and increase in preference for home health care among people are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), the number of adults with diabetes was estimated around 415 million in 2015, and this number is projected to grow to almost 578 million by 2030, globally. Similarly, IDF also estimated that the number of diabetic patients in Europe is likely to rise from nearly 33 million in 2010 to 38 million in 2030. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for Point-of-Care Glucose Testing, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, accuracy issues in testing, stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.
The regional analysis of global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging prevalence of diabetes and other lifestyle disorders, increase in number of product approvals and favorable government initiatives in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to growing healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies in the countries like China and India.
Major market player included in this report are:
Roche Diabetes Care
LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC.
Abbott Laboratories
Ascensia Diabetes Care
Trividia Health, Inc.
Nova Biomedical
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Nipro Corporation
Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC
EKF Diagnostics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Strips
Lancets & Lancing Devices
Meters
By Testing Site:
Fingertip
Alternate Site Testing
By End-User:
Professional Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Care settings
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Testing Site, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Dynamics
3.1. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Strips
5.4.2. Lancets & Lancing Devices
5.4.3. Meters
Chapter 6. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by Testing Site
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market by Testing Site, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Testing Site 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Fingertip
6.4.2. Alternate Site Testing
Chapter 7. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, by End-User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Professional Diagnostic Centers
7.4.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.4.3. Home Care settings
7.4.4. Others
