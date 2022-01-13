Cybersecurity Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Japan, Japan, Thu, 13 Jan 2022 06:02:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cybersecurity Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



"A research report on Cybersecurity Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $ 152 billion by 2025 on account of increasing threats of cyber-attacks and data breaches faced by organizations, which has drastically increased the need for strong authentication techniques and cybersecurity solutions. Additionally, increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, blockchain, among others, for providing cybersecurity solutions is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes across the globe are expected to further foster the market growth. However, the need to adhere to the cybersecurity standards and regulations can also hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and high cost of cybersecurity solutions can further restrict the market growth since many organizations face budget constraints, especially the SMEs.

The global cybersecurity market is segmented based on segment, deployment type, organization size, end use industry, and region. Based on segment, the market can be categorized into security services, network security, infrastructure protection, identity access management, data security, application security, integrated risk management, cloud security and others. The cloud security segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period on account of the growing adoption of cloud technologies, especially in work from home scenario. Based on organization size, the market can be spilt into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market through 2025. This can be ascribed to the growing need to manage & monitor inhouse and external cyber threats in these organizations. Based on end user industry, the market can be grouped into BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Power and others. The BFSI segment is expected to continue its market dominance through 2025 due to growing need for providing enhanced security and digital privacy in the financial institutions.

North America dominates the global cybersecurity market owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks in the region. Additionally, increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions due to growing concerns over data breaches is further driving the market growth in the region. Major players operating in the cybersecurity market include Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Mcafee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., BAE Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, International Business Machine Corporation and others. Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and estimate the market size of global cybersecurity market from 2015 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global cybersecurity market from 2020 to 2025.

• To classify and forecast global cybersecurity market based on segment, deployment type, organization size, end use industry, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global cybersecurity market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cybersecurity market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cybersecurity market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cybersecurity market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cybersecurity market.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of solution providers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the solution providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the solution providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

SDKI calculated the market size of global cybersecurity market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these segments and end use industry for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Cybersecurity solution and service providers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to cybersecurity

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global cybersecurity market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Segment:

o Security Services

o Network Security

o Infrastructure Protection

o Identity Access Management

o Data Security

o Application Security

o Integrated Risk Management

o Cloud Security

o Others

• Market, By Deployment Type:

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Market, By Organization Size:

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs

• Market, By End Use Industry:

o BFSI

o Manufacturing

o Government

o Retail

o Energy & Power

o Healthcare

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 United Kingdom

 Germany

 France

 Russia

 Italy

o Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 Australia

 India

 South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 Israel

 UAE

 South Africa

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cybersecurity market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cybersecurity Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Preferred Type of Deployment

5.2. Most Challenging factor for Cybersecurity Management in an Organization

5.3. Cybersecurity Reporting by CISO in an Organization

5.4. Most Significant Impact of Cyber Incident in an Organization

5.5. Top Ranked Digital Initiatives for Next 12 Months

6. Global Cybersecurity Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Segment (security services, network security, infrastructure protection, identity access management, data security, application security, integrated risk management, cloud security and others)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)

6.2.4. By End Use Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Power and Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Cybersecurity Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Segment

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By Organization Size

7.2.4. By End User Industry

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Cybersecurity Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Segment

7.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.1.2.3. By Organization Size

7.3.1.2.4. By End User Industry

7.3.2. Canada Cybersecurity Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Segment

7.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.2.2.3. By Organization Size

7.3.2.2.4. By End User Industry

7.3.3. Mexico Cybersecurity Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Segment

7.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.3.3.2.3. By Organization Size

7.3.3.2.4. By End User Industry

8. Europe Cybersecurity Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Segment

8.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.2.3. By Organization Size

8.2.4. By End User Industry

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United Kingdom Cybersecurity Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Segment

8.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.3.1.2.3. By Organization Size

8.3.1.2.4. By End User Industry

8.3.2. Germany Cybersecurity Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Segment

8.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.3.2.2.3. By Organization Size

8.3.2.2.4. By End User Industry

8.3.3. France Cybersecurity Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Segment

8.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.3.3.2.3. By Organization Size

8.3.3.2.4. By End User Industry

8.3.4. Russia Cybersecurity Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Segment

8.3.4.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.3.4.2.3. By Organization Size

8.3.4.2.4. By End User Industry

8.3.5. Italy Cybersecurity Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Segment

8.3.5.2.2. By Deployment Mode

8.3.5.2.3. By Organization Size

8.3.5.2.4. By End User Industry

9. Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Segment

9.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.2.3. By Organization Size

9.2.4. By End User Industry

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Japan Cybersecurity Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Segment

9.3.1.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.3.1.2.3. By Organization Size

9.3.1.2.4. By End User Industry

9.3.2. China Cybersecurity Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Segment

9.3.2.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.3.2.2.3. By Organization Size

9.3.2.2.4. By End User Industry

9.3.3. Australia Cybersecurity Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Segment

9.3.3.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.3.3.2.3. By Organization Size

9.3.3.2.4. By End User Industry

9.3.4. India Cybersecurity Market Outlook

9.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.4.1.1. By Value

9.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.4.2.1. By Segment

9.3.4.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.3.4.2.3. By Organization Size

9.3.4.2.4. By End User Industry

9.3.5. South Korea Cybersecurity Market Outlook

9.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.5.1.1. By Value

9.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.5.2.1. By Segment

9.3.5.2.2. By Deployment Mode

9.3.5.2.3. By Organization Size

9.3.5.2.4. By End User Industry

Get More Info: Cybersecurity Market"

