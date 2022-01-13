Author Dr. Lucendah Burns' New Book, 'Jesus! It's Me Pamela. I Have a Problem! Pamela, I Have an Answer.' is a Compelling Spiritual Work

LAS VEGAS - January 13, 2022 - (

Dr. Lucendah Burns, a faith-filled author, has completed her new book, "Jesus! It's me Pamela. I have a Problem! Pamela, I have an Answer.": a compelling spiritual tale of a woman called by her faith.

Burns shares, "This is such a time as this assignment laid upon my heart from God, inspired by the Holy Spirit. It is written in Psalms 127:3, "Lo, children are a heritage of the Lord: the fruit of the womb is his reward." Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me and do not forbid them; for such is the kingdom of heaven," as it is written in Matthew 19:14. When the Holy Spirit gave me the commission to teach the children to preach the Word of God, this scripture screamed to my soul. Let the children hear the truth and bear witness of the truth concerning the issues of life through the living Word of God. My son Jordan would bring other people's children to me to pray for them and witness them to fix their issues through the Word. The Holy Spirit spoke again to teach the children to preach the Word of God. We are not always around our children when they are at school, out playing with friends, on the Internet, etc. As our children are led astray into drugs, perverseness, bullying, etc., it's time for our children to lead each other into righteousness through the Word of God. This is where my book, being inspired by the Holy Spirit, comes in: Jesus! It's Me, Pamela. I Have a Problem! Pamela, I Have an Answer. Love to love."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Lucendah Burns' new book offers inspiration, encouragement, and guidance to believers of Christ so that they may follow their path and celebrate their faith unwavering.

Readers can purchase "Jesus! It's me Pamela. I have a Problem! Pamela, I have an Answer." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

