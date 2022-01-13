Dave Maynard's New Book, 'Random Thoughts: On Life, Love, Laughter and Living for Jesus' is an Amusing Account Aimed to Draw Readers Closer to Christ

JACKSON, Mich. - January 13, 2022 - (

Dave Maynard, a professional educator who has taught at public and private high schools, an automotive engineer, a research and development laboratory manager of a plastics company, an advanced cutting tool materials company owner, a Christ-follower who also teaches Christian adult education, and a wonderful family man; has completed his new book, "Random Thoughts: on Life, Love, Laughter and Living for Jesus": an illuminating memoir filled with life lessons gathered by a man who has been a fervent follower of Christ. This is his personal testimony interlaced with scriptural verses. It gingerly touches cultural and spiritual issues in one's life, as well as some provocative issues to keep the readers' attention.

Maynard shares, "This book was a long time coming. God had to take me through a lifetime of learning to prepare me for writing this book. There are three areas that He impressed upon me to write about.

The first was to write about the life lessons that He has taught me. Things like how to be a better, more loving husband, how to take control of my life by planning for and accomplishing things, and how to use the gifts He has given me.

The second was to make apologetics understandable. Apologetics is rationally and credibly defending the faith. I've has a passion for this ever since I've been a believer. Christianity is not just subjectively true. It's objectively true. It is factually true and can be proven so beyond a reasonable doubt.

The third was to highlight some of the lesser-known Christians and how God used them to make a difference in our world.

I hope the lessons contained in this book will bless you, as they have blessed me in learning them. But even more than that, I hope they will draw you closer to Jesus."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dave Maynard's new book is a profound read that is founded from the author's great love towards Christ. Through this book, he hopes to change a lot of lives by providing them spiritual knowledge on Christianity.

This evangelistic publication is packed with humorous and exciting stories meant to provide inspiration and encouragement. It is truly a good buy.

