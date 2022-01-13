Author Dorina Charlton's New Book, 'The Branch of My Planting', is a Collection of Heartfelt, Passionate Poems of Her Own Experiences

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - January 13, 2022 - (

Dorina Charlton, a traveling English teacher and poet has completed her new book, "The Branch of My Planting": a collection of poems.

Charlton shares, "The Branch of My Planting captures the passion of a woman's heart cascading into the passionate pursuit of faithfulness. "She is a fortified pillar of the most precious stone adorned with pomegranates." In her waiting, she becomes a stronghold, a branch not easily broken."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dorina Charlton's new book displays the strength and passion of a woman living her life by means of her faith in lyrically rhythmic and beautiful poetry.

Readers can purchase "The Branch of My Planting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

