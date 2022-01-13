Author Janet M. Puppo, PhD's book, 'Who Do You Say That I AM?' is a theological treatise exploring the mystery of Jesus through an examination of his divine names

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - January 13, 2022 - (

Janet M. Puppo, PhD, a thirty-five year educator who taught Theology and French language and literature, and Italian has completed her new book, "Who Do You Say That I AM?": a Christological confession based on the divine names revealed in the scriptures.

Puppo shares, "Who are you, Lord, that I might seek to know you? Who are you, Lord, that I might long to love you? Who are you, Lord, that I might dare to follow you?

Jesus's evocative question to the disciples at Caesarea Philippi, 'Who do you say that I AM?' elicits a bold Christological confession from Simon Peter, 'You are the Messiah, the Son of the Living God.' Divinely revealed, Simon's assertive testimony sets in motion the center and the witness of Christian faith. Jesus's direct question posed to the disciples reverberates even now as it probes the hearts and minds of all believers and nonbelievers."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet M. Puppo, PhD's new book explores the mystery of Jesus of Nazareth and examines the divine names he is referred by in the scriptures and aims to aid in the readers discovery of the meaning of the title question, 'Why Do You Say That I AM?'

Readers can purchase "Who Do You Say That I AM?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

