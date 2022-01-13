Lissette Aguilera's New Book 'Two Punk Kids Who Saved Christmas' Is A Holiday Story About Remembering Friends and Finding Happiness

PALMDALE, Calif. - January 13, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Lissette Aguilera, an excellent author, has completed her most recent book "Two Punk Kids Who Saved Christmas": a lighthearted tale that follows two kids, Jessica and Nicole, as they set out on a mission on a beautiful Christmas evening. Sneaking in to grab a tree, they enjoyed running across the town to surprise their friend, Lissette.

Aguilera writes, "True story, and it happened like this…"

Published by Fulton Books, Aguilera's book is a great piece of children's literature, a Christmas story about friendship and the holidays. Not expecting she's going to have this kind of Christmas, Lissette was thankful for the friends she has.

This tale also brings a message about thoughtfulness in friendships and how friends who think of one another will save themselves from loneliness and solitude.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Two Punk Kids Who Saved Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

