Author T. L. Smith's Book, 'The Keymaster: Mina's Journey' is an Adventurous Tale of a Fantasy Realm Where Redemption Can Turn Victims to Villains

T. L. Smith, a North Carolina native with a love for science fiction and fantasy has completed her new book, "The Keymaster: Mina's Journey": a compelling fantasy tale.

Smith shares, "The Keymaster: Mina's Journey is the epic tale of a mysterious being who is on a mission to help heal the hearts and minds of several tortured souls. Mina Chase is a young girl whose life takes a dramatic turn for the worse after an unspeakable act of terrorism leaves her both mentally and physically scarred almost beyond repair. Mina's life takes one extreme twist and turn after another, sending her spiraling down a long, hard path of self-destruction from which she finds herself unable to escape. She constantly battles the gripping aspiration to seek vengeance on those responsible for her awful plight. Then all at once, her journey to heal and forgive leads her to the Keymaster who will ultimately present Mina with one final, unimaginable opportunity to fix her mess of a life and hopefully gain the peace and happiness she so badly desires."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, T. L. Smith's new book brings readers into a fantastical realm where the impossible becomes possible and victims become villains.

Readers can purchase "The Keymaster: Mina's Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

