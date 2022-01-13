Tonya Leamon's New Book 'While the World Was Paused' is an Incredible Journey Across Precious Moments With the Family in the Middle of the Pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - January 13, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Tonya Leamon, an excellent children's book author, has completed her most recent book "While The World Was Paused": a joyful and touching read about spending quality time with family amidst the pandemic and creating irreplaceable moments with loved ones that last.

Leamon shares, "Come along with Bruce as he makes wonderful and adventurous discoveries about his family and the world while they are all in quarantine."

Published by Fulton Books, Tonya Leamon's book is a heartwarming story that helps each reader realize that the simple things in life mean a lot and the time spent with family matters most in the world.

This book also emphasizes that establishing deep relationships and knowing more about a person's life is bound to make life more meaningful and colorful. With this, the significant thing to always remember is to treasure family.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "While The World Was Paused" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

