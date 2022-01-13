Author Heidi Marqua's New Book, 'Bird Goes Camping', is a Delightful Tale of 2 Friends Who Embark on a Lovely Camping Trip

ATWATER, Calif. - January 13, 2022 - (

Heidi Marqua, a proud mother born on a ranch in California has completed her new book, "Bird Goes Camping": a delightful children's tale.

Bird and his friend worm gather all that they need for a night of camping in the wilderness. They pack food, a tent, and even a jar! Once they are ready, they begin their camping trip. Bird and worm have many exciting adventures on their camping trip in the woods and enjoy a night together under the stars.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heidi Marqua's new book is a fun tale for children that shows the joys of camping and how to be prepared.

Readers can purchase "Bird Goes Camping" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

