Howard Churchwell's New Book 'Rhymes for Troubled Times' Contains Great Wisdom and Hope One Needs in Events of Challenges and Struggle

Howard Churchwell, a musician and bandleader, has completed his new book, "Rhymes for Troubled Times": a comforting voice that brings light and gives hope and strength as a person continues to battle the endless troubles of life.

Churchwell shares, "Rhymes for Troubled Times is a book of poems written with the hope that the reader will find the strength and encouragement to look inside for answers during difficult times."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Howard Churchwell's new book aims to help the weary hearts stand back up again with poetic pieces of encouragement and hope. This is a stirring collection that will aid them in moments of feeling low.

Readers can purchase "Rhymes for Troubled Times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

