Authors June and Kamdyn Pate's New Book, 'Something Has to Be Done About That Boy!' is a Playful Tale of a Little Boy Who Loves Making Trouble

June Pate, a retired teacher and proud grandmother, and her granddaughter, Kamdyn Pate, a high school freshman with a love of softball, have completed their new book, "Something Has To Be Done About That Boy!": a silly tale of a troublemaking boy.

Pate shares, "Something Has to Be Done about That Boy! is a story that compiles some of the antics that children and grandchildren can get into, one thing after another, getting into all kinds of mischief that can drive everyone crazy. What can be done?"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, June and Kamdyn Pate's new book based on Kamdyn's brother, offers a playful take on a silly little boy who makes a mess of everything.

Readers can purchase "Something Has To Be Done About That Boy!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

