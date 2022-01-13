Diana Pengitore's New Book 'A Penny's Story' Is an Amusing Tale of a Penny's Life, Perfect for Every Kid's Bonding Moment With the Family

Fulton Books author Diana Pengitore, a naturopathic physician, a creative artist who is eloquent in multiple languages, a dedicated freelance translator, writer, and editor, has completed her most recent book "A Penny's Story": an adorable adventure that follows a penny who was once lonely and forgotten until a young boy in blue overalls picked him up. Little did this penny know that the young boy's innocence would jumpstart a long, exciting, and educational adventure for him.
Pengitore shares, "This is a story about a penny found by a young boy under a tree near a farm. When it is exchanged at the candy store for a lollipop, its many adventures begin."
Published by Fulton Books, Diana Pengitore's book is a captivating picture book that reminds everyone of the value that a single penny has.
This short tale narrated in the perspective of the penny will make a good addition to a child's library.
Readers who wish to experience this fun work can purchase "A Penny's Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
