Cynthia Griffin's New Book 'It Makes Sense to Me' is a Delightful Piece About Adapting a Healthy Routine

Fulton Books author Cynthia Griffin, a loving mother, has completed her most recent book "It Makes Sense To Me": a vibrant tale about a boy who doesn't want to sleep and is picky about food and hygiene. Eventually, he begins to understand the relevance of these things.
Griffin shares, "The story of this book details some of the diverse thoughts and behaviors experienced by the active child that I hope readers, both parents and children, can appreciate and enjoy."
Published by Fulton Books, Cynthia Griffin's book teaches the youth the importance of following a healthy routine for good health and hygiene through the perspective of a young boy.
Cynthia admitted that her inspiration for writing this book is her two sons. Their vibrant energy and endless imagination fuse together to build the story carried in this work.
Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase "It Makes Sense To Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.