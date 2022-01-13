Cynthia Griffin's New Book 'It Makes Sense to Me' is a Delightful Piece About Adapting a Healthy Routine

DOVER, Del. - January 13, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Cynthia Griffin, a loving mother, has completed her most recent book "It Makes Sense To Me": a vibrant tale about a boy who doesn't want to sleep and is picky about food and hygiene. Eventually, he begins to understand the relevance of these things.

Griffin shares, "The story of this book details some of the diverse thoughts and behaviors experienced by the active child that I hope readers, both parents and children, can appreciate and enjoy."

Published by Fulton Books, Cynthia Griffin's book teaches the youth the importance of following a healthy routine for good health and hygiene through the perspective of a young boy.

Cynthia admitted that her inspiration for writing this book is her two sons. Their vibrant energy and endless imagination fuse together to build the story carried in this work.

Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase "It Makes Sense To Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

