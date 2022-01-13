Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Destiny Media Technologies DSY DSNY, the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for digital asset management in the music industry, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended November 30, 2021.

Fred Vandenberg, President and CEO said, "Play MPE® experienced overall modest revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022. Independent record label revenue continued to show strong results where the Company established new highs in total independent label and independent record label revenue in Europe, Australia, Canada and the US."

Highlights

Highlights for Q1 2022 include (all figures are USD, and comparisons are to Q1 2021):

65% increase in USA major label revenue;

Highest recorded global quarterly independent record label revenue;

Exclusive multi-year major label agreement in South Africa.

During the quarter under a normal course issuer bid, the Company repurchased 30,300 shares for a total cost of $0.044M. Total repurchases under the normal course issuer bid to November 30, 2021 of 215,585 shares for a total of $304,570.

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Webinar

Destiny Media Technologies will hold a live webinar on Thursday, January 13 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its 2022 first quarter results.

This webinar replaces the Company's traditional conference call format.

The live webinar will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg, and Director of Business Development, Glenn Mattern.

Date: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

or directly on the REGISTRATION FORM by clicking here.

Attendees viewing the webinar can voluntarily submit verbal questions during the live presentation. Attendee cameras will remain off throughout the presentation. Attendees' microphones will remain off unless the attendee voluntarily selects to engage in questions similar to the format available on traditional conference call format.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information and provide attendees an opportunity for written questions.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 841 5143 2269

Attendees participating via dial in will not have access the webinar video stream, and will not have access to question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event on https://investors.dsny.com/investors/financials/

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As at,

(Expressed in United States dollars)

November 30,



August 31,



2021



2021



$



$

ASSETS







Current









Cash and cash equivalents

2,536,426



2,752,662

Short-term investments

-



-

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for









doubtful accounts of $23,718, [August 31, 2021 - $19,743] 564,677



400,233

Other receivables

60,168



53,172

Prepaid expenses

107,253



103,463

Total current assets

3,268,524



3,309,530

Deposits

35,077



35,556

Property and equipment, net

130,863



143,487

Intangible assets, net

247,448



187,622

Right of use asset

131,384



190,253

Total assets

3,813,296



3,866,448

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current









Accounts payable 101,749



202,722

Accrued liabilities

322,331



309,839

Deferred revenue

3,944



8,511

Current portion of operating lease liability

158,301



226,978

Total current liabilities

586,325



748,050

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

-



-

Total liabilities

586,325



748,050

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001







Authorized: 20,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding: 10,235,061 shares









[August 31, 2021 - issued and outstanding 10,265,361 shares] 10,235



10,266

Additional paid-in capital

9,139,575



9,157,804

Accumulated deficit

(5,622,938 )

(5,788,539 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(299,901 )

(261,133 ) Total stockholders' equity

3,226,971



3,118,398

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

3,813,296



3,866,448



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited

Three months ended November 30,









2021



2020



$



$

Service revenue

1,134,151



1,123,977

Cost of revenue









Hosting costs 42,184



30,042

Internal engineering support

8,400



6,327

Customer support

47,603



35,852

Third party and transaction costs

19,376



18,092



117,563



90,313

Gross Margin

1,016,588



1,033,664

Operating expenses









General and administrative 150,624



159,549

Sales and marketing

415,810



302,474

Product development

258,424



298,088

Depreciation and amortization

27,172



24,315



852,030



784,426

Income from operations

164,558



249,238

Other income









Interest income 1,043



1,464

Net income

165,601



250,702

Net income per common share, basic and diluted

0.02



0.02

Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

10,257,964



10,450,656

Diluted

10,337,338



10,450,656



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited

Three months ended November 30,









2021



2020



$



$

Net income

165,601



250,702

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(38,768 )

28,042

Total comprehensive income

126,833



278,744



About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

