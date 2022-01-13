Joanna French's new book, 'Resounding Pulse: A Heart that Echoes Our Savior' is an encouraging spiritual guide that allows readers to grow with God

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. - January 13, 2022 - (

Joanna French, a special needs pastor, national speaker, and author on disability ministry, has completed her new book, "Resounding Pulse: A Heart that Echoes Our Savior": an uplifting, devotional-style read.

French shares, "So often, we read the Bible out of duty rather than love—if we read it at all. Don't you want more? People in the Bible are more than just characters in stories; they are real historical figures from whom we can learn. Often, we allow their distance in time to affect how we see them. What would happen if we stopped allowing these people to be fairytales and claimed for ourselves the power of their testimonies and the wisdom they gleaned? What would change in us if we could find not only a new outlook on these men and women but on the God who they loved? Resounding Pulse will empower you to do just that."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joanna French's new book will guide readers to open their hearts and minds to the power of the heart of the Savior.

Readers can purchase "Resounding Pulse: A Heart that Echoes Our Savior" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

